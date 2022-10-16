PLYMOUTH TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police say a deadly, two-car crash is connected to a bear sighting.

The incident reportedly happened Saturday night on Route 11 in Plymouth Township.

State Police say 58-Year-Old Richard Kazmerick of Exeter was driving Northbound when he slowed down for a bear in the road and another car slammed into the back of his car.

Kazmerick died at the hospital and his passenger, 57-year-old Theresa Kazmerick, suffered minor injuries, according to public records.

Police say two people in the other car were thrown from the wreckage.

The driver, 21-year-old Daniel Arnold of Shickshinny, and his passenger 19-year-old Amy Berry of Wilkes-Barre were taken to a trauma center.

There is no word on their conditions at this time and Eyewitness News will update this story as details come in.