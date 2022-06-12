SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Bear sightings are common in Northeastern Pennsylvania during the fall, but that doesn’t mean you can’t see one this time of year.

Karissa Kalinoski was stopped at a light Sunday morning in downtown Scranton when she saw a bear cub run off the curb outside of the state building onto Lackawanna Avenue. The little bear scampered across the road onto Franklin Avenue and then out of sight.

View the full video below.

Downtown Scranton is no stranger to wildlife as evidenced by this Eyewitness news report from 2013 and former reporter Andrew Forgotch.

“it was different usually when we get the community advisories it’s usually human issues. Like not animal and human,” explained John Luongo, Junior at the University of Scranton.

That was the reaction John Luongo, a junior at the University of Scranton, had this evening when he got an email letting him know a black bear has been spotted roaming campus.

“Hopefully it doesn’t see me. I don’t think it’ll come after me if I don’t do anything wrong to it. But again it’s stronger than I am so I hope not,” Luongo stated.

On the school surveillance video, you can get a better glimpse of the bear. Which is being called medium-sized, as it strolls across one of the parking lots on campus.

"Oh yeah, I was definitely shocked because there's a lot of buildings around here. I would say there's not much forest to find a bear," Luongo added.











This isn’t the first time a bear has been spotted on the campus. Back in 2009 Eyewitness News cameras caught a glimpse of one in a tree.

“I’ll probably look around a little more and just double check to make sure there’s nothing there. I think just the awareness that it’s there, I’ll just look around,” said Tara McGuire of Scranton.

University Police are working with the game commission concerning this most recent sighting.

According to the website of the game commission, if you spot a bear, you need to keep your distance and yell at it to leave. It also wouldn’t be a bad idea to call the police or game commission.

As for Luongo, It sounds like his girlfriend might be in trouble if the bear crosses his path.

“Luckily I can outrun my girlfriend actually I’m just kidding. I’d make sure she’s safe,” Luongo said.

The Pennsylvania Game Commission reports black bear numbers have increased substantially in the commonwealth since the 1970s from roughly 4,000 back then to four times as many in 2022.