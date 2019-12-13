Bear Creek Charter School Issues Statement on Student’s Death

BEAR CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Bear Creek Charter School released a statement Friday addressing the death of one of its students.

5-year-old Olivia Tyler, a student at The Bear Creek Charter School and her mother 31-year-old Christina Tyler were found dead in a car Friday morning along Laurel Run Road in Bear Creek Township. State Police are investigating the incident as a murder/suicide.

Statement from Jim Smith of the Bear Creek Charter School:

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that the extended Bear Creek Community Charter School family mourn the untimely loss of one of our kindergarten students, Olivia Tyler, as well as her Mom. Losing someone you love is never an easy thing, but losing someone so young with the untapped potential to change our world for the better, makes the situation so much more difficult. Olivia was a young, innocent, and fun-loving kindergartner. That is how she is going to be remembered by her school family. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Olivia’s extended family. Our School Counselor and School Psychologist will be available to support our students and our staff, and we have engaged professional counseling services that will be available today and next week to help cope with this tragic situation. We ask that t you respect the sensitive nature of this situation as it relates to our students and our staff. “

