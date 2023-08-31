EAST STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local college is coming together for the third year to help save a life.

East Stroudsburg University hosted its third annual Get-in-the-Game Marrow Drive Thursday in memory and honor of two former student-athletes who died of cancer.

Just one week back to school, more than 300 students stopped by two spots on campus to find out if they were a match to be a potential bone marrow donor.

In a matter of minutes, they joined the registry after scanning a QR Code, filling out a form, and swabbing the inside of their cheek.

In partnership with “Be the Match,” and the Andy Talley Bone Marrow Foundation, the national aim is to help those suffering from blood cancers find transplants.

This year’s event is in memory of former student-athletes Ryan Smith and Alyssa Oxenford, two fallen warriors who passed away from leukemia in 2021 and 2015.

“You never know what people are going through so if you can help someone out, why not?” said ESU Sophmore Andrew Dowdell

“I’m just super thankful to even be here to be to do what we are doing to help save lives,” said “Be the Match” Member and Enrollment Coordinator CJ Thorpe.

We’ll have more from the event later to come, along with highlights from the Warriors season opener on later editions of 28/22 News.