WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Currently, one in 10 U.S. adults has diabetes, if that trend continues one in five will have it by 2025.

That’s why the YMCA in Luzerne County is spreading awareness through its Diabetes Prevention Program.

The program, which started in 2018, focuses on working with people who are pre-diabetic to stop the progression of the condition.

Over 85 people have completed the program and through proper diet and exercise were able to get out of the pre-diabetic category.

Greater Wyoming Valley YMCA, Healthier Communities Coordinator, Michele Schasberger said the group offers a strong support system that will help people commit to things like nutrition change and simple exercises.

This year’s next Diabetes Prevention Program at the Y will kick off in February and between eight and 15 more people will complete the program.

If you’d like more information on how you can join visit the YMCA’s website, where you can also join the waitlist for the next program.