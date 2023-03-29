EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Alyssa Lazar of Clarks Summit was on the NBC hit television show “The Voice” Tuesday night as she took the stage for the battle rounds.

Lazar, who was on Team Chance, sang against her teammate Magnus Martin, hoping to move on to the next round of the competition.

The pair sang “Your Song” by Sir Elton John and their coach Chance the Rapper commented on how much Lazar has grown during her time on the show. But, ultimately the coach ended up choosing her opponent Magnus, to move on to the next round.

Congratulations to Alyssa Lazar for making it to ‘The Voice’ stage and making her hometown proud.