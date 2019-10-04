‘Battle for the Bell’ postponed due to safety concerns

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – A popular football tradition is being postponed in Scranton due to safety reasons.

The annual “Battle for the Bell” that matches West Scranton and Scranton high schools is being postponed from Friday night to Sunday Afternoon at 4 pm. The district says it’s moving the game for “safety reasons” in cooperation with Scranton Police.

Officials didn’t specify what the specific safety concerns are, but the move comes after two bomb threats this week at Lackawanna County schools.

On Wednesday, Dunmore canceled classes for a threat. Then on Thursday, West Scranton was evacuated after being alerted of a threat.

No bombs were found at either of the schools. Classes and activities have since resumed.