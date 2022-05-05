SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local college basketball coach is working to lead more than his team to victory. He’s also trying to help children with a devastating disease.

For seven seasons, Marywood University Men’s Basketball Head Coach Enrico Mastroianni has helped the pacers try and defeat opponents. Now, he’s working hard to defeat an even more dangerous one, off the court.

“When I was asked to do this, it was hard to say no. It’s a wonderful cause and a worthy cause,” said Enrico Mastroianni, Marywood Men’s Basketball Coach.

Mastroianni is a nominee for the 2022 Leukemia and Lymphoma Society’s Man and Woman of the Year. As one of five candidates, he’s tasked with raising $25,000 for the charitable organization’s Scranton region.

“The focus is on childhood cancer for our group in Northeast PA but really all blood cancers and lymphomas,” Mastroianni explained.

And for him, tackling any kind of cancer is personal.

Pictured here with his mother is Mastroianni’s father (pictured below) who succumbed to cancer at 58-years-old.

Mastroianni went on to describe his relationship was like with his father, “Oh, it was, we were best buds.”

While Coach Mastroianni is doing the fundraiser in memory of his father, he’s also participating in honor of a friend’s son.

Colleen Siegler’s son was struck with acute lymphoblastic leukemia when he was just 2-years-old. He completed chemotherapy and spinal taps at age 5. Matthew Siegler has been cancer-free ever since and will soon celebrate his 17 birthday.

“He’s doing amazing, he’s your typical teenager,” Siegler expressed.

Siegler has supported Leukemia and Lymphoma Society through the years and nominated Mastroianni, her longtime friend, to raise awareness and funds.











“He’s always had drive and ambition and compassion and he’s humble,” Siegler stated.

It’s a ten-week fundraising campaign but Coach Mastroianni really didn’t pick up the pace until about midway through. With just two weeks now left to the fundraising, he’s not willing to accept defeat.

After all, he has plenty of personal motivation.

“You know, just trying to honor my dad’s legacy and do what I think he would want me to do in this situation,” said Mastroianni.

The fundraising campaign ends on Wednesday, May 18. Coach Mastroianni has a fundraiser planned for Sunday, May 15 at “the Union Craft House” in Taylor.

Head to Mastroianni’s website to learn more about how to get involved, donate and learn about his efforts to raise funds online..