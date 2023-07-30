PITTSTON, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Hotdogs, a dunk tank, and beer. It’s the combination at a local craft brewery that helped raise money for veterans. Sunday’s event was billed as Bash for the Brave.

Hundreds of people filled the grounds of Susquehanna Brewing Company (SBC) near Pittston. Their mission? Raise money to help local veterans heal and adapt after their military days are done.

Joe Hussey served in the United States Marine Corps, but on Sunday afternoon, he served in a different way. He emceed a fundraising event at SBC that attracted hundreds of people to support veterans adjust when they come home.

“It fills my heart because no matter what branch of the military service that we are in we are all brothers and sisters and whatever we can do to help one another it’s just amazing,” said Hussey.

In this case, it’s building up funds for Patriots Cove. The site in Noxen welcomes veterans and first responders to fish and take part in other activities to lighten their load.

The event featured cold-brewed beer from the SBC, local food trucks, and even a hot dog eating contest.

Don Brominski of Mountain Top ate seven and a half hot dogs in five minutes to emerge the winner. It left him full and fulfilled.

“It makes you feel great and what better cause than helping veterans,” said Brominski.

Some got dunked, others bought raffle tickets, and kids got their faces painted. No matter what you did here, it all helped according to the event organizer Classic Properties.

“If we are in the community then that is up to us to bring it up to and support our members of the community, which includes our veterans and first responders who have given it all to us,” said Sarah Mecca, Social Committee Member of Classic Properties.

Even though this is the first bash for the brave event, Classic Properties knew that people in this valley, after today’s turnout didn’t get their name from nowhere.

“The response from the community, they call it the Heart the Valley with a heart for a reason. It is the valley with a heart,” Mecca said.

Patriots Cove will use proceeds from the event for a truck wheelchair. It will allow handicapped or disabled veterans or first responders to get around easier at the cove, helping break down even more barriers.

“Even if you come back and are still fighting for that normalcy, we got your backs. We are there to help and we want to do whatever we can to help you and Patriot’s Cove,” Mecca explained.

Classic Properties hoped to raise more than $5,000 Sunday and they hope the Bash for the Brave event becomes a yearly one.