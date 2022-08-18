WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A group of local college athletes is volunteering time to help with the Little League World Series and raise money for a program at their college.

“It’s like the Disneyland of baseball you know? You get people from all over the world.

The new baseball team at Lycoming College is volunteering at concession stands during the 2022 Little League World Series.

“It’s going great. Yesterday, I was at the ‘Cheesesteak Shack’ selling cheesesteaks. I’ve gotten closer to a lot of my teammates and also seen some of the games,” said Jack Kelly a freshman at Lycoming College.

Lycoming College has not had a baseball team since 1971. The group of new players partnered with Little League to fundraise for their team, with the hopes of building a program that lasts.

“I want to help the team as much as I can so we can get like some money to go play baseball down south in the winter. Just like have, all these nice things. That would make baseball fun,” said Mason Drozal, a Freshman for Lycoming College baseball.

A portion of the concession sales will be donated to their team. Like the little leaguers, the members of this team have been playing since they were kids. They’re all eager to make history with the new program at the college while doing what they love.

“It’s unreal, and it’s not the main reason, but a big reason why I’m going there, because we’re a part of history. You know we’re the generation that brings it back to Lycoming and I just think that’s awesome to be a part of, explained Greg Weirin, Lycoming County

“There’s a little bit of pressure but we’re all motivated, we’re all hungry and we really want to perform this year,” added Mark Yoio, Lycoming College Baseball Freshman.

The college baseball team will be here every day of the World Series. Their first game will be in early October.