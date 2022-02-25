Bartonsville hotel manager sentenced to 15 years on sex and drug trafficking

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced a hotel manager out of Stroudsburg has been sentenced to 15 years in prison for sex and drug trafficking.

According to the District Attorney, on Wednesday Faizal Bhimani, 45 of Bartonsville, was sentenced following a two-week jury trial that took place in Scranton on October 2020.

The jury found Bhimani guilty and his co-defendant, Nazim Hassam, for their crimes, along with the two hotels, Om Sri Sai, Inc. and the Pocono Plaza Inn Hotel.

Bhimani and Hassam were the owners and General Managers of the Pocono Plaza Inn Hotel, formerly known as the Quality Inn, in Stroudsburg.

According to U.S. Attorney, the two were convicted of aiding and abetting, sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion as well as drug trafficking conspiracy at the hotel.

Both men were shareholders in Om Sri Sai Inc., a company that owned multiple properties, including a Howard Johnson hotel in Bartonsville. The jury found that all properties owned by the company facilitated the company’s sex trafficking and drug trafficking crimes.

Officials state with the convictions marks the culmination of a six-year, joint investigation into sex trafficking, drug trafficking, and violent crime in Monroe County.