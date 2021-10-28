Barricades up and roads closed due to flooding in Bloomsburg

BLOOMSBURG, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Areas of Bloomsburg are closed, Thursday, due to the flooding of the river. Barricades have been set up and anyone who drives around the barricade will be subject to a fine.







In accordance with the Bloomsburg Police Department, Fort McClure Boulevard, from the Covered Bridge to Railroad Street, is closed. The Bloomsburg Boat Launch area of Airport Road is also closed off.

The release reads, flood stage is at 19 feet, the river is expected to crest at 17.3 feet by 8:00 p.m.

The Bloomsburg Police Department is advising motorists to not drive around any barricades they encounter. The barricades were put in place for safety reasons and a fine for driving around it during a hazardous condition can be as much as $250.