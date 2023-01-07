WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police have released details on the arrest of a barricaded gunman who kept police at bay for several hours in Wilkes-Barre Township.

On Saturday afternoon, 66-Year-old David Nugent was arraigned on numerous charges by Magisterial District Judge Michael G. Dotzel and is now at Luzerne County Prison.

According to state police, Wilkes-Barre Township police were called to a house on Chestnut Street for a report of a man making several medical calls to 911 at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.

When they arrived on the scene First responders said they evaluated the man who called them, 66-year-old Daniel Nugent. Nugent refused to be transported to a hospital in writing.

The 911 communications center later received a call from a woman who claimed Nugent was suffering from hallucinations as a result of a medical condition, according to state police.

Around 9:30 p.m., troopers said Wilkes-Barre Township Police were dispatched to a home near Nugent’s home for the report of “projectiles” fired into an occupied home.

Police said they found a bullet hole in the door and a broken second-floor window when they arrive on the scene.

From 9:30 p.m. until 11:15 p.m., officers said they heard about 30 gunshots coming from Nugent’s home. Officers attempted to contact him but were unable to reach him.

Several departments were dispatched to the scene including Wilkes-Barre Township, Wilkes-Barre City, Ashley, the District Attorney’s Office, and the State Police Special Emergency Response Team (S.E.R.T.).

At about 7 a.m., 9 1/2 hours after they were dispatched to the scene, state police said S.E.R.T. broke down the door and took Nugent into custody without discharging a single shot.

Troopers said they found Nugent lying on the ground. Officials transported Nugent to a hospital for evaluation after being taken into custody.

Investigators said two S.E.R.T. members were struck by “pellets” from Nugent’s weapon. Neither member was injured.

Nugent faces two counts of discharging a firearm into an occupied structure, two counts of simple assault, three counts of recklessly endangering another person, and other related charges.

Nugent is held in the Luzerne County County Prison without bail.