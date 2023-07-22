WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A new organization is making its debut in Wilkes-Barre to focus on mental health among minorities.

The organization called Barre Truth held an awareness event at the Wilkes-Barre CYC.

July is National Minority Mental Health Month, and the organization demonstrated to the community that their services are available for free.

They also offer mentorships and a wide range of classes from parenting, to photography and videography.

One of Barre Truth’s goals is to change the negative stigma attached to mental health in the black community.

“We all struggle every day and if you could find someone who could help you figure something out that looks like you it’ll make an impact on your life,” said Gigi Harmon the Vice President of Barre Truth.

Anyone looking to get help can stop by the CYC in Wilkes-Barre.