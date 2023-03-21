SCOTT TOWNSHIP, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police investigated a garage fire and ruled the incident accidental.

Crews were dispatched to Heart Lake Road in Scott Township at about 7:34 p.m. for a reported garage fire.

The investigation revealed the homeowner saw his recreational vehicle (RV) in flames inside the garage.

The flames spread from the RV throughout the garage damaging equipment and other vehicles and an excavator was used to assist crews to extinguish the flames, the report said.

Troopers say nothing suspicious was indicated during the investigation and ruled the fire accidental.