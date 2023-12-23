BLACK CREEK TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)— A barn in Luzerne County shot up in flames Friday afternoon.

According to the Nuremberg-Weston Volunteer Fire Company, first responders were dispatched to a first-alarm fire in the 400 block of Hazle Street, Black Creek Township just after 2:00 p.m.

Firefighters say they arrived on the scene and upgraded the fire to second-alarm bringing in more units from the surrounding areas.

After about three hours of firefighting, crews say they cleared the scene.

During the firefight, officials said the owner of the home suffered minor injuries. No one else was injured during this incident.

Investigators reported that the fire seems accidental in nature and is believed to have been caused by a charging battery that caught fire.

The barn has been declared a total loss.