WILKES-BARRE TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU)– The Pennsylvania Primary Election polls open in less than 14-hours and the candidates are putting on their final campaign pushes.

Republican candidate Lou Barletta will hold a campaign rally on Monday at 6 P.M. at the Wilkes-Barre Township Fire Department.

This area is Lou Barletta’s backyard, he served as Hazleton’s mayor from 2000 to 2010 and represented this area in the 11th congressional district from 2011 to 2019. He ran for senate and lost to Senator Bob Casey in 2018.

Barletta has been pounding away at familiar themes, saying he is a true conservative and has taken on issues like illegal immigration, and economic issues as a congressman and the mayor of Hazleton.

He argues that the Wolf administration went too far by placing COVID-19 restrictions that killed businesses, especially small businesses. Recent polls show him trailing GOP front runner Doug Mastriano, who was endorsed by former president Trump this past weekend.

Barletta argues he is the only Republican candidate that can defeat democrat Josh Shapiro in November. Barletta and other GOP party leaders fear that Mastriano may be considered too far right to attract democrat voters in November.

Two other candidates Dave White and Bill McSwain are close to Barletta in the polls but are also trailing Mastriano.

