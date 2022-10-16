OLYPHANT, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local animal shelter is trying to find homes this Fall for dogs in need through a fun event.

Griffin Pond Animal Shelter hosted what’s called “Barktoberfest”.

The inaugural event in Olyphant happened on the ground of Maiolatesi Wine Cellars.

It featured wine tasting, dozens of vendors, and lots of adoptable dogs.

So many dogs are crowding the shelter, so organizers came up with the idea to give the homeless pets a second chance at life.

“Adoptions have been really slow so just having this exposure for people to come out and meet the dogs, I mean, that’s huge. It gets the dog more exposure and you know potential adoptions that come out,” said Ashley Wolo, the Executive Director of the Griffin Pond Animal Shelter.

The timing couldn’t be better for Griffin Pond Animal Shelter’s Barktoberfest, as October is National Adopt a Dog Month.