Barking Dogs Not Roaring Engines

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) Pocono Raceway is normally about the roar of the engines and speed but on Friday it was the bark of dogs that filled the infield.

Indianapolis 500 winner Simon Pagenaud and his Jack Russell Terrier Norman were at the bark park to raise awareness for pet adoption. Dogs from Camp Papillon a shelter in Snydersville were also on hand to run free in the park.

Norman travels everywhere with his Indy Car owner and it’s an important issue for the champ.

“We’ve fostered a few dogs before with Haley and we try to help as much as we can and it’s great to be here with Camp Papillion,” said Simon Pagenaud, Indianapolis 500 winner

“Bringing awareness to adoption instead of purchasing, much better option. It saves a lot of lives. We got cats, dogs all who need homes,” said Gerri Papillion, Camp Papillon

Remember this weekend is clear the shelter so if you want a pet…head to your local shelter.