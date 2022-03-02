Barbershop Talk: Reactions to President Biden’s first State of the Union Address

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — President Biden was in Minnesota Wednesday pushing his Building a Better America Program.

It comes one day after hitting on a wide range of issues during his first State of the Union Address.

It covered everything from the economy to the war in Ukraine. His speech has people talking.

When the scissors start going, there’s traditional talk of politics inside Sartorio & Sons barbershop on Market Street in downtown Wilkes-Barre.

Wednesday morning, discussions circled around President Joe Biden’s State of the Union Address.

As men sat down to get a fresh cut they shared their thoughts about the speech.

“Nothing but a pep rally, everything he said we knew, I was hoping to hear something new,” said Deno Pantelakos, customer

Deno Pantelakos says he wishes President Biden addressed more specifics on the rising costs for Americans.

“Lower your costs not your wages,” said President Biden.

“What are you going to do about the rising inflation what are you really going to do about the prices on everything, on food on fuel, healthcare medicine,” asked Pantelakos.

Peter Sartorio, co-owner of the barbershop tuned in to Biden’s speech as well.





“I liked what he said at the beginning with the war, take a stance against Putin, Putin is a nut,” said Peter Sartorio, co-owner.

“While he may make gains on the battlefield he’s paying a continuing high price over the long run,” President Biden explained.

But not everyone felt his message was strong enough.

“Whats going on with Putin and everything is really serious and I didn’t get a lot of comfort out of that,” said Eberhard Faber, Bear Creek resident

President Biden’s path to green energy & infrastructure are also topics of concern.

“I’m for it too we all want a clean planet but he’s gotta do it one step at a time it’s seems like they just want to rush into everything and it’s going to take time,” said Pantelakos.

“The two parties agreed on the infrastructure bill but it still hasn’t taken place, the roads are pretty bad,” said Faber.

While Sartorio clips away each day, he says he hears everyone’s opinions, on both sides of the aisle.

“The point everyone agrees with is they do not get together and talk anymore and that’s the part everybody agrees with,” said Sartorio.