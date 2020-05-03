Barber shops clipped out of business reopening plans

WILLIAMSPORT, LYCOMING COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) Some businesses in Lycoming County will be opening back up in less than a week. But the rule will not apply to everyone.

“I’m practically bald on top anyway so really who cares,” said Robbie Cross of Williamsport.

For Tim Miller, owner of The CHair Barbershop and Beard Lounge, it’s not that simple, he makes a living one appointment at a time.

“It’s very scary. I don’t know if I’m going to be starting from day one and building my business back from square one and I’m going to pick up from where I left off. I’m losing thousands of dollars a month,” Miller said.

He says it’s not fair he has to stay closed another month.

“Well first of all I think it’s ridiculous given driving around and looking at some of these other box stores like Lowes, there’s people herding in there like cattle. We hear social distancing but when a person is at the counter checking out there’s no social distancing there. You see a barrier that’s basically a false sense of protection,” he added.

“It’s hard you know, for the ordinary common man. Everybody need a haircut, the barbers you know they’re small business and they need their money it’s really hard on them,” said Jamal Nesmith of Williamsport.

Others say, barbershops can wait a little bit longer.

Laura Kittle of Williamsport tells us, “boy as much as people want that including me with the way the distancing would have to be, I mean think about it when you get your nails done you get your hair done you know. You’re really in close proximity, you’re washing people’s hair, you’re cutting peoples hair, yeah I think that’s something we need to be patient with.”

Robbie Cross agreed. “I think it’s sensible not to open back up right now. I can wait you can see I need a haircut but I can wait. You can’t be crazy and lurch back into full business people will get sick.”

However, Tim Miller has posted his plans for a safe reopen.

“An average hair cut takes 30 minutes, so that would allow me 30 minutes to properly disinfect anything in my shop that could’ve come close in contact with any virus, fungus, germs, etc.” Miller said.