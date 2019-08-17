Banning body armor

(WBRE/WYOU) — It may be one day harder to buy body armor.

A Democrat senator wants to pass a law banning people from buying the advanced gear. The gunman in the Dayton, Ohio shooting that killed nine people was wearing body armor and days later a man caused panic in a Missouri Walmart when he walked in wearing a bullet-proof vest and carrying a rifle.

Now New York Democratic Senator Chuck Schumer says he wants the federal government to regulate body armor sales to civilians. But his proposal is meeting a lot of disapproval.

“If we ban body armor because of these few psychopaths it means we let them win,” Nick Groat, Safe Life Defense said.

“I think we need to do more specifically about how do we keep guns out of the hands who don’t need to have them,” Representative Debbie Dingell (D)- Michigan, said.

Senator Schumer plans to file his civilian body armor bill when Congress returns from recess next month.