Banners hung in the Electric City ahead of La Festa Italiana

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Preparations for one of Lackawanna County’s most delicious traditions is underway.

Eyewitness News saw La Festa Italiana banners being hung early Wednesday morning in downtown Scranton.

The event is held annually every Labor Day weekend. But like many events was canceled last year due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The four-day event is a celebration of culture, cuisine and music. La Festa attracts hundreds of thousands to Courthouse Square in downtown Scranton annually.

The festivities begin September 3 and end on September 6.