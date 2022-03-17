PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — There are many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations underway Thursday night. But one stands out because it’s a tribute to dozens of local veterans. A local pipe and drum band put on a special performance in Luzerne County.

The Wyoming Valley Pipe and Drum Band kicked off their bar crawl Thursday with a moving tribute to some of our local service members.

The band paraded into American Legion Post 558 in Plains for a special St. Patrick’s Day performance.

The band brought down the house by playing a set of military songs. To honor local heroes like United States Coast Guard Veteran, Dwight Burridge.

“Made me proud to be a serviceman,” said Dwight Burridge, U.S. Coast Guard Veteran.

This group of talented musicians tours throughout the region showcasing their passion for music in communities and parades.

“It means a lot, we all look forward to doing this, especially St. Patty’s Day. We all have a ball and it’s a lot of fun times for us,” said Butch Modzelewski, bandleader.

Modzelewski started the band that’s been going strong for the last 13 years. He wears a Navy kilt, symbolizing his dedication to our country.

“I’m a navy man, disabled vet. You know, so I know what it is to be a veteran,” Modzelewski said.

Veterans look forward to their performance every year.

“It melts my heart because my grandfather served, my father served, and I served. So it’s like a family tradition,” said Cynthia Turner, U.S. Army and Marine Corps Veteran.

A tradition that’s cherished by so many.

“If we can make the people happy, we’re happy,” said Modzelewski.

The band usually marches in the Scranton Saint Patrick’s Parade but they’re not able to make it this year.