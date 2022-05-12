WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Luzerne County Elections Official reported someone trying to drop off multiple ballots.

This happened Wednesday afternoon at Penn Place. Eyewitness News talked to Board of Elections Chair Denise Williams about how the incident is being handled.

Williams says a woman tried to put four mail-in ballots in the drop box at Penn Place while Director of Elections Michael Susek and another employee were emptying it.

Susek, who reported the incident, says he explained she could only drop off her own ballot unless she had the signed affidavit to drop off one other person’s if they are unable. She didn’t have it and said she didn’t have time to go to the election office to get one.

Susek reported the woman started to walk away but turned around, threw all four into the bag, and immediately left. Susek was able to separate the four ballots which are being held in a secure location.

“They’ll be for review but in the meantime, it was determined by the whole board that would be something that needs to be referred to the office of D.A., like any situation like this would be,” said Denise Williams, Chair, Luzerne County Board of Elections.

There is a security camera at the dropbox and mail-in ballots require a return address so investigators should be able to identify this person. Whether this is an issue of security or an issue of people just not being aware of the rules, it depends on who you ask.

