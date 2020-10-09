Ballot drop box locations open in Lackawanna County

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Lackawanna County Commissioners have announced drop box locations for completed ballots.

According to the release, the locations are safe and monitored by surveillance cameras 24 hours a day and open Monday through Friday.

The drop boxes have been placed in the following lobbies of municipal buildings along with the hours that residents can stop by to drop-off their ballot:

  • Carbondale Municipal Building: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
  • Clarks Summit Municipal Building: 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Dickson City Municipal Building: 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Moosic Municipal Building: 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
  • Roaring Brook Township Municipal Building 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.
  • Lackawanna County Government Center 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

The deadline to apply for a mail-in ballot application is October 27.

The polls will be open for those who wish to vote in person on Election Day (November 3) from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m.

