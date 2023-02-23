WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY(WBRE/WYOU)— With spring sports right around the corner and winter sports underway some student-athletes are feeling the pressure.

It’s hard enough being a student but when you pair that with the pressures of being an athlete it can get a little overwhelming for some students.

Everyone copes in different ways, Eyewitness News spoke to a student-athlete and coach at Wilkes University about some tips on how to manage and balance both education and sports as well as what resources are available for support.

“Speak with somebody and you know recently obviously with covid we have people who do telehealth services and they’ve set up rooms on campus where they’re able to do those therapy appointments,” said John Mcnichol, Wilkes University woman’s soccer coach.

“Sit there visualize be mindful take a deep breath and kind of visualize what I’m gonna accomplish on the exam or what I’m gonna accomplish on the ice,” explained Phil Erickson a grad student and ice hockey player at Wilkes University.

