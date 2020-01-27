Balanced Budget for Diamond City Comes With Job, Salary Cuts

WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) After promising to reopen the city budget, new Wilkes-Barre Mayor George Brown has announced his new budget.

It’s a balanced budget, with no tax increases, but it comes with a cost.

“I am happy to announce that after taking a hard look at the numbers my administaton is presenting a balanced budget for 2020,” announces Brown at the beginning of the meeting Monday.

The proposed budget is free from tax increases or fee increases for city services.

In order to make that happen Mayor George Brown says he had to remove and reduce overly optimistic revenues, and also reduce budgeted salaries and benefits by almost $200,000.

“There will be some reductions in our workforce. Also some folks have offered to take voluntary reductions in salary,” continues Brown. “They understand the situation the city’s in and they’ve come forward and said, mayor I’m also willing to take reductions.”

The proposed budget’s total is $51.96 million.

Mayor brown hopes once passed, he can to do what he needs to do to clean up the city.

“We will immedietly work on addressing a lot of problematic properties, increasing fines and things that are going to brighten up our neigborhoods.”

This includes tearing down properties that the mayor says, should have already been torn down. “I took a tour last week with Director of Operations. We’ve already identifed five buildings that were not on the demo list that we’re going to demolish. They have to come down, they’re in that bad of shape,” says Brown.

Residents just learning about the proposed budget announcement Monday are happy to hear it does not include increases to their taxes, but they remain skeptical as they hope the city is serious this time around.

“In all actuality I feel seeing is believing. I don’t know how he’s going to do it but if he thinks he can he should go for it 100 percent,” says Luzerne County resident Darlena Maslar.

“Just so we don’t have taxes on everything it’s to much for us, we can’t pay it, I can’t pay it,” adds Brandy Benjamin, a Wilkes-Barre resident.

There will be a public meeting Wednesday night at 5:30 PM at City Hall, followed by a regular Council meeting Thursday at 6 PM.

The budget must pass two readings in order to be put in place.