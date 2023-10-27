STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The month of October has flown by with Halloween already on Tuesday. Which means the holiday season is right around the corner!

Baking has always been a passion for Lisa Diemer.

Mixing together ingredients to form the perfect dessert, like chocolate chip and walnut cookies.

It’s Lisa’s love for desserts that made her open the Main Street Makery in Stroudsburg.

“My favorite part is just seeing how excited people are when they finish their product and they’re like, ‘you know, it’s not half bad.”

The studio was opened back in June, after Diemer closed ‘Kitchen Chemistry’, a bakery at the same location, wanting to bring unique classes to the area.

“Cake roll classes, candy making, slime classes, cheese making, (and) soap making.”

She says the community has welcomed her with open arms. Feeling like an extended member of everyone’s family.

Teaching them skills to start new traditions, especially with the holiday season around the corner.

“All the ingredients fly off the shelves this time of year and that’s because they have childhood memories and they have memories of their grandma, and their aunt, and their mom, and even them making and decorating cupcakes, and cookies, and things like that.”

So what is the secret to baking? Diemer says it’s one special ingredient.

“Even if you have four siblings making the exact same recipe, there’s going to be four different outcomes and that’s wonderful because one thing that nobody could ever duplicate is yourself which is your ingredient.”

The Main Street Makery offers classes all year long. To sign up, you can head to their website.