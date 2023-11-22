PLAINS TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — As people continue to prepare for Thanksgiving Thursday businesses are getting swamped with shoppers.

Bakery Delite in Plains has been preparing for the crowd days in advance.

One of the co-owners tells 28/22 News that they have been seeing the same faces come through their doors year after year and they could not be more grateful to the community for the continuing support.

One customer says she comes every year for the same things.

“Been coming here for probably 35 years, I just brought the dinner rolls and some cookies to keep me fueled for the day,” said Jenkins Township resident Sandie Basta.

Bakery Delite will be open until 6:00 p.m. for anyone looking to grab some last-minute treats.