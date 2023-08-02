DALLAS, LUZERN COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — One local Back Mountain baker is helping feed the hungry with his business.

Bread Service PA has been baking up goods for the community to enjoy for almost five years.

Owner and NEPA native Adam Thalenfeld moved back to the area from Brooklyn New York in 2018. When he returned he decided to open a bakery that would give NEPA a taste of the bread he enjoyed in the big apple.

“I was used to grabbing a fresh baguette every day for dinner. And when I moved back to the area I just thought that what I wanted bread-wise wasn’t available and so I opened my bakery,” said Adam Thalenfeld the owner of Bread Service PA.

All of the baked goods are made from organic heirloom wheat but there’s something else that’s special about Thalenfeld’s bakery.

“We work with three nonprofits: family service association, Meals on Wheels in Luzerne County, and People’s Guild,” Thalenfeld added.

The bakery donates dozens of loaves of freshly baked bread to each of the organizations weekly.

Bread Service PA has donated over four tons of bread this past year.

Thanks to Bread Service PA these nonprofits can deliver healthy, whole-grain baked goods to their clients.

“I think it’s really great that we’re making fresh bread for all of these nonprofits the same way we’d make fresh bread for a paying customer for a restaurant,” continued Thalenfeld.

Thalenfeld says since starting his baker serving his community was one of his main priorities.

“It was always really important that we would give back to the community in some way to make it better and so from the beginning we’ve tried to do as much for the community as we can whether it’s doing free bread for our food pantries, or sponsoring events for other nonprofits. We wanna work with as many nonprofits as possible to make the area as good as it can be,” says Thalenfeld.

To learn more you can go to Bread Service PA website.