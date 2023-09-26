STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY — Volunteers teamed up at a Stroudsburg supermarket to help end hunger.

ShopRite welcomed workers with East Stroudsburg United Methodist Food Pantry to collect non-perishable items on sale – like cheerios and boxed baked goods.

The donated food goes toward ShopRite’s ‘Partners in Caring’ initiative which supports hunger-fighting charities.

Last year, the supermarket donated more than $7,000.

You can buy items or donate money all week long at the ShopRite in Stroudsburg.

“It’s wonderful that even through the hard times, they come through and that’s the hope that is nice to see,” said Ana Price from the United Methodist Church Community.

