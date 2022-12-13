PITTSTON TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Luzerne County First Responders kicked off its annual Badges and Boots Campaign.

The campaign supports children in PA Children’s Hospitals with serious chronic illnesses.

First responders wear beads, which are later sent to children in treatment.

Fire Chief Frank D. Roman of the city of Pittston hosted today’s event with David Palermo, President of Palermo Heart to Heart.

This is the second year Pittston City Fire has participated and Chief Roman says he looks forward to supporting children when they need it most.

We make sure that we send them a little note of encouragement along with the bead when we return it. And we just try to do little community service projects like this all the time just to reach out and let people know as first responders, we’re there to help not just on their worst day but in other ways like that as well,” said Pittston City Firefighter John Lombardo.

The program is in its eighth year. In addition to the Pittston Township Fire Department, the city of Wilkes-barre Fire, and Hazleton City Fire Departments joined this year too.