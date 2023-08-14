SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The start of the school year is quickly approaching, and getting kids ready can be stressful and expensive, but local teachers helped the cause by donating some school necessities.

The Scranton Federation of Teachers gave back Monday with an event focused around getting students ready for school.

28/22 News reporter Emily Allegrucci had the chance to speak with students and some parents on how they get prepared for the school year.

With the school year coming soon, kids are packing their bags and teachers are prepping their students.

“Getting them in the mindset that now summer’s ending, we’re getting ready, changing gears and, you know, gonna have a successful year,” said The Scranton Federation of Teachers South Scranton Intermediate Teacher Christine Walker.

The Scranton Federation of Teachers held an annual back-to-school event, helping students around the area get what they need before the start of the school year.

“Grabbing some school supplies, having fun, activities, meet my new teachers,” said Scranton resident Lauryn Thomas.

Backpacks, school supplies, and even haircuts were given out to help students go back in style.

But, the biggest hit among the crowd was the free books.

“Sometimes I have trouble reading so since we went to the book stand, I got more books that I enjoy reading,” said Scranton resident Maliyah Jean.

“Just get them excited about reading, we know how important and fundamental that is. So we’re just excited to really get them to be excited about school, reading, and seeing everybody,” said The Scranton Federation of Teachers South Scranton Intermediate Teacher Kathleen Beckwith.

As much as the free books, backpacks, and end-of-the-summer fun are getting these students ready for back to school, those who are in charge of sending them still have a lot on their plate.

Dana Woyshnar of Scranton is getting her daughter ready for her senior year of high school.

“Starting to get her up very early, adjusting, shopping, shoe shopping. Pretty much shopping,” said Woyshnar.

Although Scranton resident Adassah Cassues is only going into third grade, she is hoping to get ready in the same exact way.

“Going back to school shopping for like a new uniform and stuff and getting makeup. I hope my mom will get me some,” said Cassues.

And while many are focused on back-to-school shopping, the Baresse family is making sure they’re ready to say goodbye to summer and hello school year.

“Some people you know are a little excited to send the kids back to school, but me and my wife just definitely love having them around so bittersweet but also cool seeing them grow,” said Scranton resident Robert Baresse.

If you weren’t able to make it to the back-to-school event Monday and could use some extra supplies, there will be another event on Thursday at fellows park from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. in the evening.