DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A local train modeling non-profit is back on track after severe flooding damaged its former clubhouse in Luzerne County.

It’s an empty room filled with big plans.

Members of the Back Mountain Railroad Club walk around their new clubhouse on Thursday as the non-profit’s former location sustained damage from severe flooding back in September.

“We are located now at the former educational wing of the Dallas United Methodist Church,” says President Ray Mancke

The relocating process has been weeks in the making, disassembling massive model train sets and packing up the room inside the building.

The non-profit estimates the cost of damage to its collection is around $25,000 and they are hoping for help from the community to assist in rebuilding, both physically and financially.

“Maybe in their former lives or before retirement or whatever, they simply had wonderful skills, now they have a place where they can continue to use those skills.”

Turning a negative into a positive, group members like Frank Mariano are eager to build in their new space.

“It simply is an idea and then it’s the process of making that idea happen and that really is the fun of model railroading.”

Hopeful to be chugging along and open by late January, Mancke says they need the manpower to officially relocate by Saturday.

“The goal is to move everything this weekend and get it over here and get it set up and get back operating again.”

The light at the end of the tunnel is stirring excitement to reunite the group at its new home.

If you’d like to help the Back Mountain Railroad Club relocate, you can call club president Ray at 570-430-8639 with questions or meet the group at the Twin Stax location off Route 415 on Saturday 12/2 at 8:30 a.m. To donate financially, click here for the GoFundMe.