DALLAS, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The owner of a Back Mountain jewelry store is dealing with some costly damage after a burglary.

Valentine’s Jewelry in Dallas posted on Facebook that several men broke a basement window Thursday night and entered the business. The thieves cut wiring and attempted to get into a safe, but failed.

Valentine’s sustained thousands of dollars in damage but was able to open on Friday.

28/22 News reached out to Dallas Borough Police for comment and is waiting to hear back.