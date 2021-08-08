Back Mountain home left in ruins after fire

SHAVERTOWN, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A fire in Luzerne County’s Back Mountain Saturday night leaves a home in ruins.

It happened Saturday just before 10:30 p.m. along West Mount Airy Road in West Shavertown.

Neighbors say they spotted smoke coming from the home and called 911.









According to first responders, no one was home at the time as flames began to consume the house, and there are no reports of any injuries.

The fire is not suspicious. A state fire marshal will determine the cause of the fire.