Back Mountain Harvest Festival

(WBRE/WYOU-TV) The Back Mountain’s long agricultural history celebrated today at the Dallas Harvest Festival.

Live music hit the main stage at noon and kept going through the 6 hour event in the parking lot of Dallas High School.

Hundreds of visitors checked out the Hi-Lites Car Show and grabbed a bite to eat at one of the many food vendors.

For more than 15 years, the event is a way for the Back Mountain to celebrate the bounty of autumn at the tail end of summer.

Eyewitness News was a proud sponsor of this year’s festival– and Nick Toma was honored to be one of the emcees for this year’s event.