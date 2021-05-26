Baby struck with taser while father battled police in Schuylkill County

SCHUYLKILL HAVEN, SCHUYLKILL COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) – An 18-month-old child is tased while his father has a confrontation with police in Schuylkill County. That child’s father is now behind bars after the series of events.

Schuylkill Haven police say they were called to a domestic incident shortly before 10 pm, Tuesday night, on North Garfield Avenue and described the scene as nothing short of ugly.

According to court paperwork, Joshua King broke into his parent’s apartment, grabbed his son, and refused to come out.

Schuylkill Haven Police tells Eyewitness News that King was using his son as a human shield over the course of these events.

An officer deployed his taser multiple times while King was still holding his son and at some point during the altercation, the 18-month old child was struck by two taser darts on the upper left leg.

The child received minor injuries. He was transported to the hospital for treatment and released.

King escaped the home and officers chased him to a nearby business where King hopped in a truck and locked the doors. Officers were eventually able to get him out and take him into custody.

King faces a litany of charges including aggravated assault, endangering the welfare of a child, resisting arrest, and burglary.

He is currently locked up in the Schuylkill County Prison on $50,000 bail.