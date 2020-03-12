Baby injured in Dunmore fire dies at hospital

DUNMORE, LACKAWANNA COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) According to the Lehigh County Coroner’s office, a 1-year-old injured in a fire in Dunmore Monday night has died.

Dallas Session was pronounced dead at approximately 12:14 Thursday morning.

Dallas was injured along with his father Darkell Session and 3-year-old Serenity Session. 26-year-old Ebony Thompson, 2-year-old Tiara Session and 5-year-old London Session all perished in the fire.

A fourth survivor of the fire was not injured. He lived in an apartment in the back of the building.