Baby formula shortage raising concerns across the nation

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A shortage of baby formula is hitting grocery stores across the nation.





The Shoprite in Stroudsburg had some empty shelves for formula. The Infant Nutrition Council of America addressed the concerns on its website stating:

Members of the Infant Nutrition Council of America want to reassure parents and caregivers that there is infant formula available to meet their needs. Manufacturers have increased production and are working with retailers and government agencies to help ensure availability and continued access to infant formula. There have been reports of an increase in demand in certain areas and limits on purchases in some locations. Parents are encouraged to keep a 10-day to two-week supply of infant formula on hand and avoid unnecessary stockpiling. In order to help ensure all parents and caregivers are able to obtain the formula they need.” Infant Nutrition Council of America

