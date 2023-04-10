LAMAR TOWNSHIP, CLINTON COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police say an 18-month-old died after being run over by a loaded grain wagon.

According to the Mill Hall Borough Police Department, on April 5 around 4:30 p.m. emergency responders were called to the 700 block of East End Mountain Road in Lamar Township.

Police say an 18-month-old had been run over by a loaded grain wagon and was pronounced dead on the scene due to the injuries they sustained.

Through further investigation officers learned a family member of the vicitms was backing up a loaded feed wagon using a skid loader to push the wagon backward. The driver didn’t see the victim behind the rear wheel of the wagon resulting in the baby being hit, investigators stated.

Detectives note they have deemed the incident accidental and no charges will be filed.