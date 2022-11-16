WILKES-BARRE, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — The award winning family show, Dragons and Mythical Beasts will be coming to the F.M. Kirby Center on January 16.

The puppet show, which originated on West End, is inviting audiences to meet several fabled creatures, including the Stone Troll, the Griffin, the Indrik, the Japanese Baku, the Tooth Fairy, the Unicorn, and, of course, the Dragon.

Tickets go on sale Friday at 10:00 a.m. They can be purchased at the Kirby Center Box Office, by calling 570-826-1100 to charge by phone, or by visiting the Kirby Center’s website. A Kirby Member pre-sale will begin Wednesday at 10:00 a.m.

For more information on the show, visit Dragons and Mythical Beasts’ website.