AVP officials work to add more destinations as traveling increases

AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — The Wilkes-Barre/Scranton International Airport has seen an increase in travelers over the past couple of months.







More flights were added to Charlotte and Chicago in March to keep up with increasing demand. Airport officials expect more flights to be added as passengers book more flights.

On average per day, the airport sees around seven departure flights heading to Charlotte, Chicago and Washington D.C. and around nine arrival flights per day.

Airport officials are working to get another airline for more added flights to other destinations.

Passengers Eyewitness News spoke with say they have noticed more flight time options to get them where they need to go. They hope more options will continue to be added for more destinations for travel or connecting flights.

Cody Butler will have more from airport officials on Eyewitness News at 5 p.m.