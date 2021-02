AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — Wilkes-Barre Scranton International Airport has begun canceling flights ahead of anticipated wintry weather.

It is unknown how many flights have been canceled thus far but all flights to Charlotte, NC were canceled as well as a flight to Washington D.C.

