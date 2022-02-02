Avoid at-home COVID test price gouging

EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — The senate commerce committee is taking a closer look at scams and price gouging related to COVID. Senators say while they need to stop scammers, they also want to inform consumers to know how to detect fraud.

Doing a quick internet search for COVID tests will show results for $50, $100, and even $300 for just one test which you could buy at your local CVS or Rite Aid for 23.99.

Lawmakers say if you’ve paid 60 dollars or more for a rapid test, you got scammed. They say it’s happening every day. People targeting Americans and overcharging them for masks or COVID tests. Some blame the federal government for not doing more.

Now the question is, how do we crackdown on the issue? Some Republicans say it’s should be up to the FTC and DOJ to lead the fight against fraud. But, Democrats just introduced a new measure in Washington that would put anyone who exploits the pandemic in jail.

“The FTC has received nearly 700,000. Reports of fraud, since the start of the pandemic, approaching seven hundred million dollars lost,” said US Senator Richard Blumenthal.

“This battle remains uphill so long as digital platforms continue to wash their hands of responsibility for the fraud they are facilitating,” said Samuel Levin Bureau of Consumer Protection Federal Trade Commission, Directory.

Levine says a 2021 Supreme Court decision stripped the FTC of the power they need to crack down but lawmakers say this measure would give that power back.

In the meantime, every home in the US Is still eligible to order four free at-home COVID-19 tests. Just head to COVIDTests.Gov.