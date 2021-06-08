Avoca woman facing charges after being arrested in drug bust

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU-TV) — An Avoca woman was arrested by Pittston City Police after they say she sold narcotics.

Pittston officers along with the Luzerne County Drug Task Force and the Avoca Police Department executed a search warrant at the home of Margret Miles on Chestnut Street in Avoca. After investigating, officers say Miles was arrested for the sale of illegal narcotics.

Miles is being charged with delivery of a controlled substance, criminal use of a communication facility and possession of a controlled substance. She is being held on $20,000 cash bail.