AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Police have arrested and charged a 73-year-old man from Luzerne County for the rape of a child.

The Avoca Police Department received reports that Michael Brojakowski, 73, had raped a child multiple times from 2011 to 2018.

Police say they interviewed the victim who said that Brojakowski assaulted her between the years of 2011 and 2018. She said the first time he touched her she was five years old, according to court paperwork.

From the ages of five to nine Brojakowski inappropriately touched the victim and by the age of nine, he had begun raping her, police say. The sexual assaults continued until the victim was 13-years-old, according to officials.

Brojakowski is facing multiple charges related to child rape including aggravated indecent assault without consent, corruption of minors and endangering the welfare of a child.