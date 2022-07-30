AVOCA, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — More than 58,000 United States troops lost their lives in the line of duty while fighting in the Vietnam war. Now, nearly 50 years later, two of those fallen heroes are being honored in their hometown in Luzerne County.

Navy Seaman Michael Clifford and Army Specialist Daniel Romanko paid the ultimate sacrifice for our country in the Vietnam War.

The two natives from Avoca who left for war as hometown heroes now leaving their permanent mark on a memorial outside of the borough building.

Dozens gathered for the unveiling, showing their respect in salutes and speeches.









“Now it’s time to let our brothers go,” said Joe Hannon, Board of Directors, American Legion Duryea.

Joe Hannon was the brains behind the memorial, thinking of the idea when seeing the names of Clifford and Romanko on the Vietnam Veterans Memorial. He says it was their time to be honored in Avoca.

“Thank god, my name wasn’t on the wall, but these two gentlemen were. They were young men at the time and it got to me,” Hannon said.

Emotions ran through the crowd even singing together ‘God Bless America.’

“We’ve been a tight-knit community for a long time, but this I think cements it,” said Robin Dommermuth, Chaplain, American Legion Avoca.

The fallen heroes’ families are grateful for their memories and community.

“It’s one of the greatest things that happened. I can rest at ease now that my brother’s got the recognition and Mr. Clifford got the recognition, that they deserved after all these years,” Rick Romanko added, the brother of Daniel.

“My memories though, it’s too bad his life was so short, you know, same like Danny. But the times that we had together, were really special,” said Patrick Clifford, brother of Michael.

The flags outside the Avoca Borough Building remain at half-staff in honor of Seaman Clifford and Specialist Romanko.