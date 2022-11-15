EYEWITNESS NEWS (WBRE/WYOU) — Winter is just around the corner, and parts of Northeastern and Central Pennsylvania have already seen snowflakes floating down from the sky.

According to PennDOT, this means they will be sending out roughly 2,200 owned and rental plow trucks to keep the roads clear of snow.

An Automated Vehicle Location Unit (AVL) in each plow truck sends a cellular signal showing where a truck is located and how much material is being spread from the truck, such as salt and anti-skid.

PennDOT says they use the data collected from the AVL to monitor trucks’ movements and their plow route coverage. They can also keep track of the amount of materials spread from the trucks.

In emergencies, the AVL system allows PennDOT to send the closest truck to an area that needs additional services.

Drivers can check 511PA for real-time up-to-date road conditions and it allows viewers to see where a truck is and how it will plow the roads.